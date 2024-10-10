Sign up
Previous
269 / 365
Happily ever after
Edited to apply Dolorès Marat techniques for the artist challenge (color tint, motion blur). The version without the editing can be viewed here:
https://365project.org/zilli/365/2024-10-09
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
2
4
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
ac-marat
Boxplayer
ace
Sweet
October 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
You are posting some amazing images Zilli, such a wonderful capture, edit and title.
October 9th, 2024
