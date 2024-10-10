Previous
Happily ever after by zilli
269 / 365

Happily ever after

Edited to apply Dolorès Marat techniques for the artist challenge (color tint, motion blur). The version without the editing can be viewed here: https://365project.org/zilli/365/2024-10-09
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
73% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Sweet
October 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
You are posting some amazing images Zilli, such a wonderful capture, edit and title.
October 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise