Bonsai by zilli
294 / 365

Bonsai

Montreal Botanical Garden.


More here: 1. https://m.espacepourlavie.ca/en/botanical-garden-collections/bonsai-and-penjing

2. https://www.bonsai-nbf.org/blog-archive/tag/Montreal+Botanical+Garden
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Rob Z ace
Lol - the skeleton of a mythical creature...
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
It really looks like the remain of a large animal :-)
October 30th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I had to look closely at it!
October 30th, 2024  
haskar ace
Reminds me of an angry moose.
October 30th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha what a great find. I love its big ears.
October 30th, 2024  
