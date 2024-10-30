Sign up
Previous
294 / 365
Bonsai
Montreal Botanical Garden.
More here: 1.
https://m.espacepourlavie.ca/en/botanical-garden-collections/bonsai-and-penjing
2.
https://www.bonsai-nbf.org/blog-archive/tag/Montreal+Botanical+Garden
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
5
3
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
80% complete
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
179
292
164
180
293
165
181
294
Views
6
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Green Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
30th October 2024 10:34am
Tags
zilli-for2024
Rob Z
ace
Lol - the skeleton of a mythical creature...
October 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
It really looks like the remain of a large animal :-)
October 30th, 2024
Suzanne
ace
I had to look closely at it!
October 30th, 2024
haskar
ace
Reminds me of an angry moose.
October 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha what a great find. I love its big ears.
October 30th, 2024
