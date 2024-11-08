Sign up
Previous
303 / 365
Meet the Viking Sorceress
"Humans have always tried to understand the world and their own existence, and to do so, we have always sought help. Shamans, religion, self-help books, psychologists, Google or ChatGPT. The Vikings went to the Viking sorceress." More here: 1.
https://en.viking.natmus.dk/om-udstillingen
2.
https://en.viking.natmus.dk/presse
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
0
0
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
Tags
owo-7
,
zilli-for2024
