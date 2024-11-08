Previous
Meet the Viking Sorceress by zilli
303 / 365

Meet the Viking Sorceress

"Humans have always tried to understand the world and their own existence, and to do so, we have always sought help. Shamans, religion, self-help books, psychologists, Google or ChatGPT. The Vikings went to the Viking sorceress." More here: 1. https://en.viking.natmus.dk/om-udstillingen
2. https://en.viking.natmus.dk/presse
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
83% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise