Le merle noir [The Blackbird] by zilli
Le merle noir [The Blackbird]

Artwork by Charles Sandison, 2007. Inspired by nature, his environment, music and literature, this work is an immersive data installation with computer-generated video projection in which viewers are at the centre of a changing universe of words, signs and symbols. And although their movements may seem random, these are precise choreographies using digital simulations.

The Blackbird refers to a musical piece from 1952 based on birdsong by French composer and ornithologist Olivier Messiaen. Sandison transformed each note of the score into a blackbird, creating an algorithm to imitate their behaviour and, on a flat-screen monitor, condensing a progression of notes modelled on their movements.
