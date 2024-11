Where poppies grow

In Flanders Field by John McCrae:In Flanders fields the poppies blowBetween the crosses, row on row,That mark our place; and in the skyThe larks, still bravely singing, flyScarce heard amid the guns below.We are the Dead. Short days agoWe lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,Loved and were loved and now we lie,In Flanders fields.Take up our quarrel with the foe:To you from failing hands we throwThe torch; be yours to hold it high.If ye break faith with us who dieWe shall not sleep, though poppies growIn Flanders fields.Read it again: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/47380/in-flanders-fields Listen to Leonard Cohen read it: https://youtu.be/cKoJvHcMLfc?si=LqyI5sV678d69NvW