Previous
Where poppies grow by zilli
307 / 365

Where poppies grow

In Flanders Field by John McCrae:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.

We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.

Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.

Read it again: https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/47380/in-flanders-fields

Listen to Leonard Cohen read it: https://youtu.be/cKoJvHcMLfc?si=LqyI5sV678d69NvW
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Wonderful poem and image
November 11th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
November 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful… it really touch’s your heart strings…
November 11th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful
November 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice pov, details
November 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and such a wonderful poem. I love Leonard Cohen and his voice is just magical, thanks for the link.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise