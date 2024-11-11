Sign up
Previous
307 / 365
Where poppies grow
In Flanders Field by John McCrae:
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
Read it again:
https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/47380/in-flanders-fields
Listen to Leonard Cohen read it:
https://youtu.be/cKoJvHcMLfc?si=LqyI5sV678d69NvW
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
6
5
Dave
ace
Wonderful poem and image
November 11th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
November 11th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful… it really touch’s your heart strings…
November 11th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
November 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice pov, details
November 11th, 2024
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and such a wonderful poem. I love Leonard Cohen and his voice is just magical, thanks for the link.
November 11th, 2024
