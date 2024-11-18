Sign up
Previous
314 / 365
Next generation Julia Child
See Julia Child cutting a chicken with a sword on a cooking show:
https://placesjournal.org/article/julia-childs-kitchens/
More about Julia Child here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Julia_Child
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
1
1
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
697
photos
53
followers
28
following
86% complete
View this month »
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
text2image-7
Corinne C
ace
Cool
November 18th, 2024
