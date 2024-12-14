Previous
Polar Circle by zilli
342 / 365

Polar Circle

More here: https://placevillemarie.com/en/events/lumino-cercle-polaire
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Zilli~

@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Diane ace
That is so cool! Good shot.
December 15th, 2024  
Jessica Eby ace
Were they going for North Pole or South? Haha. It's cool, though :)
December 15th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture with wonderful tones and symmetry.
December 15th, 2024  
