Previous
347 / 365
I just want you to ….
Almásy: Katherine, I just want you to know: I’m not missing you yet.
Katherine: You will. You will.
~ The English Patient,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_English_Patient_(film)
The movie scene:
https://youtu.be/gKuS7qFiBO0?si=R4_n9flPFrhFpMl3
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Photo Details
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
wwyd-235
gloria jones
ace
Neat image...I've watched that movie a few times :).
December 19th, 2024
Diane
ace
Nice!
December 19th, 2024
