Photo 391
Cherry blossoms 2
Artist challenge: Daido Moriyama. Inspired by this photo:
https://www.artnet.com/artists/daido-moriyama/1-2-cherry-blossoms-w3wIRBgsQhz7oL1A1I18bA2
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Green Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
1st March 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
ac-moriyama
Beverley
ace
You’ve done a beautiful job… it’s gorgeous
March 3rd, 2025
