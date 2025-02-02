Previous
Cherry blossoms 2 by zilli
Cherry blossoms 2

Artist challenge: Daido Moriyama. Inspired by this photo: https://www.artnet.com/artists/daido-moriyama/1-2-cherry-blossoms-w3wIRBgsQhz7oL1A1I18bA2
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Beverley ace
You’ve done a beautiful job… it’s gorgeous
March 3rd, 2025  
