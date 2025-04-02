Previous
Perfect is the enemy of good by zilli
Photo 424

Perfect is the enemy of good

Korean vegetable pancake morphed into zucchini and chives omelette. More about the quote here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Perfect_is_the_enemy_of_good
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
116% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sounds delicious! I looked up the link too. Interesting.
April 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact