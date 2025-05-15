Previous
Tourists, go home! by zilli
Photo 462

Tourists, go home!

Costa Brava, Spain.
Protest against mass tourism:

1. https://www.cnbc.com/2024/10/14/after-anti-tourism-protests-spain-receives-record-number-of-travelers.html

2. https://www.cnn.com/travel/barcelona-reckons-with-overtourism-summer-2025#:~:text=In%20the%20summer%20of%202024,visitors%20seated%20in%20outdoor%20cafes.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
126% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely collage👍😊
May 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Yes super collage…
May 14th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely collage
May 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great collage
May 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact