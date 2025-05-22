Sign up
Previous
Photo 469
The ancient and the recent
Tarragona, Spain, World Heritage site:
https://visitworldheritage.com/en/eu/tarragona-and-the-archaeological-ensemble-of-tarraco-spain/e8fe2640-81c3-48ac-8902-c85ef7a20f75
Walkabout in Tarragona:
https://youtu.be/9Y9XKup2GwQ?si=zvvPc7HUAoN0WMpS
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
0
0
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1141
photos
61
followers
30
following
128% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Green Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
4th May 2025 3:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
mayhalf-2025
