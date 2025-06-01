Sign up
Previous
Photo 479
Tenderness
by Paul Lancz, carrara marble, 2012. More about the artwork here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenderness_(sculpture)
List of public art in Montreal:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_public_art_in_Montreal
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Views
1
Green Sandbox
Pixel 7a
30th May 2025 4:17pm
zilli-for2025
