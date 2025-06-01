Previous
Tenderness by zilli
Tenderness

by Paul Lancz, carrara marble, 2012. More about the artwork here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tenderness_(sculpture)

List of public art in Montreal: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_public_art_in_Montreal
Zilli~

@zilli
