Peace by zilli
Photo 488

Peace

One side of the Edvard VII monument. Peace holds an olive branch but holds a sword in the folds of her skirt. Other details of the monument here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_VII_Monument_(Montreal)
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…
June 15th, 2025  
