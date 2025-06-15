Sign up
Photo 488
Peace
One side of the Edvard VII monument. Peace holds an olive branch but holds a sword in the folds of her skirt. Other details of the monument here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edward_VII_Monument_(Montreal)
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
sms5
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
June 15th, 2025
