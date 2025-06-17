Sign up
Previous
Photo 490
Tiny café
Montreal
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
2
1
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
architecture-14
Diane
ace
So neat that it is tucked in among bigger buildings. Good shot.
June 18th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice in mono
June 18th, 2025
