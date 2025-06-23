Previous
Birks jewellery store by zilli
Photo 496

Birks jewellery store

Location: Montreal.

Read about its history here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birks_Group

Shop here: https://www.maisonbirks.com/
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
135% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Fabulous door
June 23rd, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautiful entrance
June 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact