Photo 496
Birks jewellery store
Location: Montreal.
Read about its history here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Birks_Group
Shop here:
https://www.maisonbirks.com/
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
architecture-14
Wylie
ace
Fabulous door
June 23rd, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful entrance
June 23rd, 2025
