RBC Dominion Securities in the Allen Lambert Galleria
RBC Dominion Securities in the Allen Lambert Galleria

One of the protected heritage buildings in the Allen Lambert Galleria. See the section, Heritage Protection, here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brookfield_Place_(Toronto)

See photo of the Galleria here: https://365project.org/zilli/365/2025-06-26
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

