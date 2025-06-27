Sign up
Previous
Photo 500
RBC Dominion Securities in the Allen Lambert Galleria
One of the protected heritage buildings in the Allen Lambert Galleria. See the section, Heritage Protection, here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brookfield_Place_(Toronto)
See photo of the Galleria here:
https://365project.org/zilli/365/2025-06-26
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Views
3
Album
Green Sandbox
Taken
25th June 2025 4:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
architecture-14
