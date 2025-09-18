Previous
Nelson Mandela by zilli
Photo 582

Nelson Mandela

Pretoria
18th September 2025 18th Sep 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
159% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
An expressive sculpture that represents him so well.
September 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful with the sunshine brightening up the sculpture & stunning properties… Your having a wonderful trip… lovely to see your photos
September 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact