Photo 582
Nelson Mandela
Pretoria
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
2
1
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Corinne C
ace
An expressive sculpture that represents him so well.
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wonderful with the sunshine brightening up the sculpture & stunning properties… Your having a wonderful trip… lovely to see your photos
September 18th, 2025
