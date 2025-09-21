Sign up
Photo 586
Photo 586
Soweto uprising
More here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soweto_uprising
21st September 2025
21st Sep 25
1
0
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1561
photos
70
followers
38
following
579
580
581
582
583
584
585
586
454
452
583
584
455
585
456
586
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Green Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 9 Pro
Taken
18th September 2025 11:41am
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
street-art-27
Wylie
ace
very emotive mural
September 21st, 2025
