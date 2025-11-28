Sign up
Photo 651
Photo 651
Fly me to the moon
Sung by Angelina Jordan:
https://youtu.be/rFWs2Z_RZ3Y?si=CZudZFsqXrlLrFe1
Puppet by Sylvie Gosselin, actor and multi-media artist:
https://nac-cna.ca/en/bio/sylvie-gosselin
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
2
1
Christine Sztukowski
ace
To cute
November 29th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Love it
November 29th, 2025
