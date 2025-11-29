Sign up
Photo 652
Hi there!
From the exhibition of artwork by Sylvie Gosselin, actor and multi-media artist:
https://nac-cna.ca/en/bio/sylvie-gosselin
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
1
0
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
zilli-for2025
Dorothy
ace
A tad scary!
November 30th, 2025
