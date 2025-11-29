Previous
Hi there! by zilli
Photo 652

Hi there!

From the exhibition of artwork by Sylvie Gosselin, actor and multi-media artist: https://nac-cna.ca/en/bio/sylvie-gosselin
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Dorothy ace
A tad scary!
November 30th, 2025  
