Photo 653
December words: Decorations
Added elves with AI
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
4
0
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1764
photos
70
followers
34
following
178% complete
653
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Green Sandbox
Privacy
Public
dec25words
,
zilli-for2025
Marj
ace
Fantastic addition to the tree
December 2nd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great Christmas image
December 2nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautifully tree and Santa's helpers … lovely & quiet.
December 2nd, 2025
Michelle
Cool capture
December 2nd, 2025
