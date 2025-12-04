Previous
December words: Joy by zilli
December words: Joy

There were no elves, so …
Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Beverley ace
Wonderful evening colours …brilliant capture. I used to love fancy dress…
December 5th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A great capture!
December 5th, 2025  
