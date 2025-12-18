Previous
Montreal of Miyuki Tanobe by zilli
Photo 669

Montreal of Miyuki Tanobe

More about this mural here (scroll down for the English version): https://muralroutes.ca/mural/le-montreal-de-miyuki-tanobe/
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Babs ace
It is beautiful and huge, thanks for the link, so interesting
December 18th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo⛄️😊❄️
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome mural
December 18th, 2025  
