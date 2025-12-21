Previous
December words: Clothing by zilli
December words: Clothing

Dress, Denis Gagnon, 2009. Material: Brass zippers. Location: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
See more designs of this Quebec fashion icon here: https://www.madshoppe.com/en/editorial/denis-gagnon-the-quebec-fashion-icon

Read an interview with him here: https://lasallecollege.lcieducation.com/en/student-success/graduates/denis-gagnon

His store closed down in September1, 2024.
