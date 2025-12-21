Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 673
December words: Clothing
Dress, Denis Gagnon, 2009. Material: Brass zippers. Location: Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
See more designs of this Quebec fashion icon here:
https://www.madshoppe.com/en/editorial/denis-gagnon-the-quebec-fashion-icon
Read an interview with him here:
https://lasallecollege.lcieducation.com/en/student-success/graduates/denis-gagnon
His store closed down in September1, 2024.
21st December 2025
21st Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1805
photos
70
followers
36
following
184% complete
View this month »
666
667
668
669
670
671
672
673
Latest from all albums
668
669
670
518
671
519
672
673
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Green Sandbox
Taken
5th December 2025 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dec25words
,
zilli-for2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close