Previous
Photo 681
Mundane and yet …
they are great for photo shoots.
See here:
1)
https://bridalmusings.com/128210/stylish-cool-colorful-shipping-container-styled-shoot/
2) Shipping containers photos:
https://www.gettyimages.ca/photos/shipping-container
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
2
1
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
1831
photos
71
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Green Sandbox
Taken
23rd December 2025 12:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
zilli-for2025
,
mundane-post-it-notes
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yet very captivating
December 28th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
I like it
December 28th, 2025
