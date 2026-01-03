Sign up
Photo 685
Quail eggs wisdom
Saying edited for concision. “…. motivational saying that uses the small size of the quail egg as a metaphor for self-worth.” ~ Google AI
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Zilli~
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
zilli-for2026
,
wsl-46
Diana
ace
Lovely shot and presentation.
January 3rd, 2026
