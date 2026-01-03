Previous
Quail eggs wisdom by zilli
Photo 685

Quail eggs wisdom

Saying edited for concision. “…. motivational saying that uses the small size of the quail egg as a metaphor for self-worth.” ~ Google AI
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot and presentation.
January 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact