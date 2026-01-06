Previous
On life by zilli
Photo 689

On life

Quote by Thich Nhat Hanh.
More of his inspiring quotes: https://hemepathreview.com/Nguyen/TNH-Quotes-2.htm
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
188% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact