Mika Nanagawa - Immersive show by zilli
Mika Nanagawa - Immersive show

About the Japanese photographer and film director, artist: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mika_Ninagawa

Her works can be viewed here: https://mikaninagawa.com/
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Phil Howcroft ace
nice colours here zilli
January 21st, 2026  
