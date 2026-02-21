Previous
“Miróesque” building by zilli
“Miróesque” building

About Miró: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joan_Mir%C3%B3
21st February 2026 21st Feb 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Babs ace
What a fabulous building, such fun. Thanks for the link, so interesting
February 23rd, 2026  
Beverley ace
It is really amazing to see… coffee time read of your link was sooo interesting…
February 23rd, 2026  
