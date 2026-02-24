Previous
The ubiquitous paper cup and plastic straw by zilli
Photo 738

The ubiquitous paper cup and plastic straw

24th February 2026 24th Feb 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
We’ve pretty much phased out plastic straws here which is great . Haven’t seen one in ages!
February 27th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact