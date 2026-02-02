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I shoot film! by zilli
Photo 757

I shoot film!

That’s what came to my mind when I saw this in front of a photography shop selling films! Nod to P who shoots film :)
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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