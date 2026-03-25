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Resting Goat by zilli
Photo 756

Resting Goat

Body: Late first century.
Head: Attributed to Gian Lorenzo Bernini (1598–1680)

Roman, Imperial period, Trajanic period

Bernini, the yet-to-become influential master of Baroque sculpture, was commissioned to restore the statue of the goat. He added the jaunty head crowned with luscious curls.

About the statue: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torlonia_Collection

About the exhibition: https://www.mbam.qc.ca/en/exhibitions/the-torlonia-collection-masterpieces-of-roman-sculpture-2026/



25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Zilli~

ace
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Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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