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Previous
Photo 756
On perfection
Quote from Gloria Steinem (
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gloria_Steinem)
About the statue:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torlonia_Collection
About the exhibition:
https://www.mbam.qc.ca/en/exhibitions/the-torlonia-collection-masterpieces-of-roman-sculpture-2026/
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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24th March 2026 4:40pm
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Beverley
ace
Oh wow... i love this. i look forward to reading links later today...
March 26th, 2026
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