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On perfection by zilli
Photo 756

On perfection

Quote from Gloria Steinem ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gloria_Steinem)

About the statue: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Torlonia_Collection

About the exhibition: https://www.mbam.qc.ca/en/exhibitions/the-torlonia-collection-masterpieces-of-roman-sculpture-2026/
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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Beverley ace
Oh wow... i love this. i look forward to reading links later today...
March 26th, 2026  
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