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Previously the Aral Sea by zilli
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Previously the Aral Sea

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aral_Sea
10th April 2026 10th Apr 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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