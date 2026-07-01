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Previous
Photo 836
July Jubilee Fun: Day 1
Original watercolour doodle here:
https://365project.org/zilli/nature/2026-07-01
1st July 2026
1st Jul 26
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Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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Marj
ace
Beautiful way to start July with the color and whimsy in your doodles
July 1st, 2026
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