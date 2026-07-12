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A world in a flower by zilli
Photo 849

A world in a flower

Quote by Georgia O’Keeffe
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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John Falconer ace
Great quote. Beautiful flowers. Great shot.
July 11th, 2026  
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