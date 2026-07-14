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Catalpa mid-July by zilli
Photo 856

Catalpa mid-July

The catalpa in June: https://365project.org/zilli/nature/2026-06-26
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
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