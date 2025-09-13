Previous
Sitting pretty by zilli
Sitting pretty

Forked-tail drongo, according to Google lens
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Cute
September 28th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely shot
September 28th, 2025  
