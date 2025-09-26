Sign up
73 / 365
Socializing at the waterhole
Interesting read here:
https://mashatu.com/exploring-the-spotted-hyenas-relationship-with-water-at-lala-limpopo-sleep-out-hide/#:~:text=The%20importance%20of%20water%20goes,each%20other%20at%20these%20waterholes.
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
1
0
Zilli~
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
Tags
zilli-for2025-fav-animals
Babs
ace
Mr and Mrs out for lunch no doubt.
September 26th, 2025
