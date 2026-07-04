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Dragon’s library
Image for the text-to-challenge (round 20). More on the challenge here:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/52492/new-text-to-image-challenge:-new-round,-new-rules-for-this-round!
The image was taken from the following site: thepromptchallenge.com
This site allows you to test your promptography skills. If you want to test your skills in regard to the image in the challenge, the address is as follows:
https://thepromptchallenge.com/challenge/69605c0adcfae048d2708164?attempt=6a4978699cd380a27876bf79
4th July 2026
4th Jul 26
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Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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zilli-for2026
Babs
ace
Nice one
July 4th, 2026
Susan
ace
fun
July 4th, 2026
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