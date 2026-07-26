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Work in progress 😝 by zilli
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Work in progress 😝

Examples for the Text to Image challenge

Tool: Qwen.ai

Prompts for iteration no. 2. Medieval period. Stained glass window at the back of room. Bookcases filled with books on each side of Room. Green dragon sitting on haunches reading a book. Three candles on left-hand corner on the floor.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Thank you for your comments and fav's. Much appreciated!
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