18 / 365
The interactive river
"The interactive underground river connecting Place Ville Marie to the Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth hotel symbolizes the time elapsed throughout Montréal’s history. It reacts to people walking by, who can interact with its components and generate sea foam, break its ice and move clouds."
https://4dart.com/en/news/detail/2017/10/17/cite-memoire-the-adventure-continues-at-the-fairmont-the-queen-elizabeth-hotel/
More on interactive experiences featuring the history of Montreal at:
https://www.mtl.org/en/experience/cite-memoire-brings-past-life-montreal
1st May 2024
1st May 24
Wendy
ace
Very cool!
May 2nd, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful and interesting capture, I love the blues and extra info.
May 2nd, 2024
