83 / 365
Looking out
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Zilli
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
zilli-for2024
30dayswild-2024
architecture-6
winghong_ho
A lovely shot and nice framing.
June 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
Nice framing what a great shot.
June 25th, 2024
