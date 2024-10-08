Previous
Prison cell by zilli
159 / 365

Prison cell

In Doge's Palace. One of the inmates was Giacomo Casanova. More here:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Doge%27s_Palace#:~:text=Prior%20to%20the%2012th%20century,the%20eastern%20wing%20was%20built.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
43% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dave ace
Great b&w. One can feel the confinement.
October 8th, 2024  
Dave ace
I think you misspelled the tag for the challenge. Should be ac-marat
October 8th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
@darchibald thanks
October 8th, 2024  
Diana ace
amazing capture of this incredible place!
October 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise