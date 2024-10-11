Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
161 / 365
Jules Verne, the godfather of steampunk
Promptography using the words: steampunk, architecture, and others.
Resources: “Why is Jules Verne the ultimate steam punk hero?”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/4dB3yKrC8MVHxZJKNZ18JyJ/why-jules-verne-is-the-ultimate-steamp
Steampunk Architecture - Redux:
https://airshipflamel.com/2020/12/01/steampunk-architecture-redux/
Steampunk Architecture – Reimagining of an Era:
https://howtorhino.com/blog/architecture-styles/steampunk-architecture/
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
569
photos
52
followers
30
following
44% complete
View this month »
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
161
Latest from all albums
137
159
268
138
160
269
270
161
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
text2image-6
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close