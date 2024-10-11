Previous
Jules Verne, the godfather of steampunk by zilli
Jules Verne, the godfather of steampunk

Promptography using the words: steampunk, architecture, and others.

Resources: “Why is Jules Verne the ultimate steam punk hero?”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/articles/4dB3yKrC8MVHxZJKNZ18JyJ/why-jules-verne-is-the-ultimate-steamp

Steampunk Architecture - Redux: https://airshipflamel.com/2020/12/01/steampunk-architecture-redux/

Steampunk Architecture – Reimagining of an Era: https://howtorhino.com/blog/architecture-styles/steampunk-architecture/

