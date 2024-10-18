Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
169 / 365
A fine balance
Architecture challenge: asymmetry.
More here:
https://care-can.squarespace.com/blog/2021/10/2/incorporating-asymmetry-into-your-architectural-design
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
599
photos
52
followers
27
following
46% complete
View this month »
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
Latest from all albums
167
276
168
151
277
169
152
170
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
architecture-9
Boxplayer
ace
Love this pov on this structure
October 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
You have such an amazing eye, what a stunning shot!
October 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close