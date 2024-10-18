Previous
A fine balance by zilli
169 / 365

A fine balance

Architecture challenge: asymmetry.

More here: https://care-can.squarespace.com/blog/2021/10/2/incorporating-asymmetry-into-your-architectural-design
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Zilli~

Love this pov on this structure
October 19th, 2024  
You have such an amazing eye, what a stunning shot!
October 19th, 2024  
