Gardens of Light: The legend of the Butterfly Lovers by zilli
The multimedia show in the Chinese Garden, Montreal Botanical Garden, tells the story of Liang Shanbo and Zhu Yingtai - a legend dating back more than a thousand years. Zhu studies in the city disguised as a boy. While at school, she falls in love with her best friend, Liang, who discovers her true identity and confesses his feelings for her. But she has been promised to the son of a wealthy nobleman. Liang is heartbroken and soon dies of grief. On her wedding day, Zhu stops to mourn at Liang's grave. Lightning suddenly cracks the grave open, Zhu jumps in and disappears. Reunited forever, the lovers metamorphose into butterflies, then flutter away into infinity.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Beverley ace
A Very beautiful read … quite mesmerising… fabulous image
So fun alround.
October 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic
October 30th, 2024  
