Previous
After the day’s toil by zilli
190 / 365

After the day’s toil

Title borrowed from the painting by Filipino artist Vincente Alvarez Dizon. View the painting here: https://www.artsy.net/artwork/vicente-dizon-after-a-days-toil-unfinished-work
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Zilli~

ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
52% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise