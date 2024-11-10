Sign up
Previous
192 / 365
Asymmetrical architecture
Architecture challenge
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Zilli~
ace
@zilli
Life is like a camera. Focus on what’s important. Capture the good times. Develop from the negatives. And if things don’t work out, take another...
674
photos
52
followers
27
following
52% complete
View this month »
185
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
Latest from all albums
174
190
303
191
304
175
305
192
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Yellow Sandbox
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
7th November 2024 4:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zilli-for2024
,
architecture-9
